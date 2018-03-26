Hebron Jews move into the Beit Rachel and Leah buildings

Jewish families in Hebron announced on Monday night that they had moved into two old buildings near the Tomb of the Patriarchs called Beit Rachel and Beit Leah.



They had initially tried to move into the two adjacent structures on Shuhadeh Street in 2016, but were forcibly evicted by the IDF. At the time, they had claimed to have purchased the two buildings from their Palestinian owners. They said they had proof of sale and legal permits but were only awaiting authorization from the Defense Ministry.





According to initial reports, they claim to have received permission to enter. The IDF said it was looking into the matter.News of their entry into the structure follows reports that Jewish families had left a three story structures called Beit HaMachpela after living there since last summer.In that instance they also have claimed to purchase the structure. The High Court of Justice this month ruled that they must leave the building until the Civil Administration gives its initial agreement to legally register it in their name.Hebron resident Shlomo Levinger, who has been on the forefront of a number of purchase attempts in Hebron, put out a statement about the move.“We have declared that on this day, the people of Israel have taken an historic step to redeem the land,” Levinger said.He recalled that it was on Passover, exactly 50 years ago, that his father, Rabbi Moshe Levinger had headed a Jewish group that made the first attempt to return Jews to Hebron in the aftermath of the Six-Day war.The Jewish families had move into the homes in spite of all those who had attempted “to derail our expansion” in the city of our forefathers, Levinger said.