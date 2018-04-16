April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

High Court: Shot Gazan protestor can seek medical treatment in West Bank

The High Court of Justice decision overruled Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's decision regarding the Gazan protestor.

By
April 16, 2018 13:48
1 minute read.
High Court: Shot Gazan protestor can seek medical treatment in West Bank

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The High Court of Justice overruled Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday, ordering the state to allow a Gazan shot by the IDF in his legs during the Gaza border clashes to travel to the West Bank for medical treatment.

Yusef Iad Karnaz was shot by the IDF in his legs on March 30 while participating in protests organized by Hamas on the Gaza border.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Medical facilities in Gaza lack the capabilities to save his legs from amputation and by the time of a hearing before the High Court on Sunday, one of his legs had already been amputated.

The petition to permit him to travel to Ramallah for medical treatment which could save his legs had been filed while he still had both legs, and his lawyers, provided by Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights, doubled down on the request after one leg was already amputated.

Both before and after the amputation, Liberman blocked his request to travel from the West Bank.

Liberman said that since Israel is at war with Gaza, it generally only allows humanitarian life-saving cases to leave Gaza. In addition, Israel specifically reserves the right to oppose any travel for any Gazans associated in any way with Hamas.

The High Court said that while Liberman and the state have large discretion about who can leave Gaza in light of security considerations, that they are still obligated to review the specific potential exceptional circumstances of each case.

In light of the fact that no one asserted that Karnaz posed any real future security threat, that he had already lost a leg and would imminently need his second leg to be amputated if he did not travel to the West Bank, the court said he must be allowed to go.

The court also criticized Liberman and the state for responding generally to the request without looking at the specific extreme circumstances.

The court said that the case was extreme and could not necessarily serve as a precedent for others in the future.


Related Content

U.S. Envoy for Middle East negotiations Jason Greenblatt on a visit in Israel
April 16, 2018
U.S. envoy Greenblatt slams Palestinian counterpart's 'empty rhetoric'

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut