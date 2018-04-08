April 08 2018
ICC: Both IDF, Hamas actions on Gaza border might constitute war crimes

The ICC "will continue to closely watch the situation and will record any instance of incitement or resort to unlawful force."

April 8, 2018 19:00
Palestinians demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops.

International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Sunday that the IDF's and Hamas' actions on the Gaza border could potentially constitute war crimes.

Issuing the first statement relating to Israel and the Palestinians since a visit in October 2016, she said, "It is with grave concern that I note the violence and deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip in the context of recent mass demonstrations."

She noted "at least 27 Palestinians have been reportedly killed by the Israeli Defense Forces, with over a thousand more injured, many, as a result of shootings using live ammunition and rubber-bullets."

Continuing she said, "Violence against civilians - in a situation such as the one prevailing in Gaza – could constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court...as could the use of civilian presence for the purpose of shielding military activities."

The chief prosecutor said she was issuing the statement to "remind all parties that the situation in Palestine is under preliminary examination by my Office...any new alleged crime committed...may be subjected to my Office’s scrutiny. This applies to the events of the past weeks and to any future incident."

Moreover, she said her office "will continue to closely watch the situation and will record any instance of incitement or resort to unlawful force. I urge all those concerned to refrain from further escalating this tragic situation."

Bensouda concluded that, "Any person who incites or engages in acts of violence including by ordering, requesting, encouraging or contributing in any other manner to the commission of crimes within ICC's jurisdiction is liable to prosecution before the Court, with full respect for the principle of complementarity. The resort to violence must stop."

Since January 2015, the ICC Prosecution has been preliminarily examining alleged war crimes during the 2014 Gaza war by either Israelis or Palestinians as well as Israel's settlement enterprise.

There is no deadline for completing the examination, and Bensouda indicated to The Jerusalem Post in an exclusive February 2016 interview that her probe could stretch for much of her tenure which runs until 2021.   


