IDF foils terror tunnel renovation effort in Gaza

The Israeli Army destroyed two Hamas tunnels late Saturday night, including one which crossed into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Sunday.



One tunnel, which ran from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, infiltrated into the Eshkol Regional Council inside Israel and was identified several weeks ago by the army.





“The IDF foiled an attempt by the Hamas terrorist organization to rebuild an offensive terrorist tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said, adding that it did not pose a threat to the residents in the area.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the army’s work in destroying the two tunnels, saying that Israel will continue to act “resolutely” against any attempt to harm Israeli citizens by “systematically” destroying the terror tunnel infrastructure.“The time has come for the international community to recognize that the aid money for Gaza gets buried underground,” he stated.The tunnel’s neutralization, which was accomplished by flooding it with material that prevents Hamas from ever using it again, was carried out by engineering work led by the Southern Command inside Israeli territory.“The IDF has acted in its territory and defended its citizens and sovereignty, and while there is no intention to change the security situation, we are ready and prepared for many scenarios," said Manelis.A second underground tunnel and several other Hamas targets were also destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Zeitoun area of the Gaza Strip on Saturday night in retaliation for the placement of explosive devices on the border fence earlier in the day.“It doesn’t matter who placed the IED on the fence,” Manelis said, “Hamas is responsible for everything that goes on in the Strip. Israel will not allow Hamas to use the Gaza fence as a staging ground for attacks.”“Hamas invests enormous resources in building underground terror tunnels instead of investing in the Gaza Strip and providing welfare to its residents. The attempt to rebuild the tunnel shows that Hamas finds it difficult to accept the collapse of the tunnel project and continues to waste the money needed for Gaza residents to breathe,” Manelis stated.The military's efforts to locate and neutralize terror tunnels have “intensified” in the past six months, Manelis continued, stating that this was the fourth tunnel destroyed after being detected to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Several other underground targets have also been destroyed inside in the Strip.Gadi Yarkoni, the Head of Eshkol Regional Council thanked the security forces for securing the residents of the area."We again received proof of the IDF's effectiveness in thwarting the tunnel threat,” he said, adding that “the tunnel was located in time and did not pose a threat to our settlements. At the same time, its very existence is reminiscent of the fragile security reality in Eshkol, and we must be ready at any time for an emergency.”In February the army destroyed another tunnel in the same area which crossed under the Kerem Shalom crossing that borders the Gaza Strip and Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula. Israel denied claims the tunnel was used for smuggling, asserting Hamas intended to use it to bring terrorists and weapons from Egypt into the Gaza Strip for a possible future combined attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing from the Egyptian side.Defense Minister Liberman responded to the incident, saying that Israel consistently destroys one Hamas tunnel after another due to high quality intelligence and ground-breaking technology."Those who thought they could hurt us by burrowing underground ran into an iron wall. Hamas has invested millions in their tunnel building project and now they are drowning in sand. I recommend Hamas invest its money into the welfare of its citizens because by the end of this year, its tunnel warfare project will be destroyed."During the 2014 war, several soldiers were killed by Hamas militants when they emerged from numerous tunnels dug into Israel by the terror group, surprising the IDF and leaving the residents of border communities concerned of possible tunnels beneath their homes. By the time of the last cease-fire, the IDF said it had destroyed 32 tunnels that crossed under the border.