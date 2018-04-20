IDF prepares for another round of violent protests on Gaza border

The IDF deployed troops in southern Israel on Friday morning near the border with the Gaza Strip, in preparation for renewed rioting along the fence as has been the case on every Friday in recent weeks. However, the security establishment hopes that on this Friday, too, a decline in the number of participants in the riots will be seen.



Additionally, in the early morning hours, the IDF dropped leaflets over the Gaza Strip, warning protesters against approaching the border fence, attempts to breach it and to carry out terror attacks and calling on them not to obey Hamas instructions, according to the IDF spokesperson.





The leaflet, which was addressed to the citizens of Gaza, read in Arabic: "You are participating in violent disturbances. Hamas exploits you to carry out terrorist attacks. The IDF is ready for any scenario. Avoid using weapons and carrying out violent acts against Israeli security forces and citizens. Stay away from terrorists forces and other elements that promote disorder and violence. The IDF will act against any attempt to harm or destroy military equipment. Hamas is using you to advance their own interests. Don't listen to Hamas' instructions as this will endanger your life - your future is in your hands."On Thursday, the military wing of Islamic Jihad published a video in which it threatened the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, as well as other senior IDF officials.Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack shortly before the start of Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday night, as guards at the Reihan crossing, near the city of Jenin in the West Bank, discovered a powerful explosive hidden on the roof of a truck that was trying to enter Israel. Police units neutralized the bomb and the Palestinian truck driver was arrested.Over the course of Remembrance Day and Independence Day, two security events occurred in the Gaza Strip. On the eve of Memorial Day, IDF forces stationed near the northern Gaza Strip were shot at, however no injuries occurred. In response, an IDF tank struck a Hamas target. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, east of Khan Yunis, an IDF observation post identified five suspects approaching the border fence, and in response an Israeli tank opened fire. In that instance, Palestinian media reported five injuries.Maariv contributed to this report.