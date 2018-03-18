March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

IDF seizes weapons in W. Bank raid following Friday's car ramming attack

Security forces searched a number of locations throughout the village and found parts of weapons and an improvised rifle.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 08:51
1 minute read.

IDF seizes weapons In W. Bank raid following Friday's car ramming attack, March 18, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF seizes weapons In W. Bank raid following Friday's car ramming attack, March 18, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF seized illegal weapons, including an improvised rifle, in overnight raids in the West Bank on Saturday night, one day after two soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack near the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan.  According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, units from the Menashe Brigade continued to operate in the Barta'a area following the car ramming attack near the village of Yabed, in which Captain Ziv Daus, 21, and Sergeant Netanel Kahalani, 20, were killed.

Security forces searched a number of locations throughout the village and found parts of weapons and an improvised rifle.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"IDF will continue to act to prevent terrorism and to protect the security of the residents of the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers began over the weekend as hundreds of Palestinians rioted in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to mark 100 days since United States President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

On Friday, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured by stones thrown by protesters. One was hurt near Tulkarm and evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba; the other was injured near the Yitzhar settlement next to Nablus.

Daus and Kahalni were killed, and two others were injured, after a Palestinian drove his vehicle into them outside the Mevo Dotan settlement in the northern West Bank on Friday.

The IDF confirmed it was a terror attack, as the driver intentionally sped toward the troops who had been standing near a pillbox post located on Route 585 near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan, some 10 kilometers southwest of Jenin, where Palestinian protesters had been throwing rocks and molotov cocktails toward the road.

The Shin Bet security service identified the terrorist as 26-year-old Alaa Kabha, a resident of Barta'a and a former security prisoner who had been released in April 2017. He was captured by Israeli security forces shortly after the attack and was lightly injured.

The Hamas terror group praised the attack. Hamas spokesperson Hazam Kasam said the “this attack makes it clear that the intifada is continuing for the Palestinian people.”

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

March 18, 2018
Arab rights group blasts 'racist' decision halting land sales

By BEN LYNFIELD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 23 - 31
    Elat
    16 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut