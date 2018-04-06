April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

In pictures: 20,000 Palestinians protest in Gaza

Over 20,000 Palestinians participated in Friday's protests, which left over 1000 injured and 7 dead.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 6, 2018 20:36
Palestinian flags flank a swastika in the midst of smoke during protests in Gaza

Palestinian flags flank a swastika in the midst of smoke during protests in Gaza. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Some 20,000 Palestinians gathered on the border fence that separates Israel from Gaza on Friday to protest as part of the "Great March of the Return." 

Palestinian flags flank a swastika in the midst of smoke during protests in Gaza (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Palestinians throw rocks during protests in Gaza (credit: Mohammed Salem/ Reuters)

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A Gazan wears a Guy Fawkes mask and crries a Palestinian flag during the "Great March of Return" protests (credit: Mohammed Salem/ Reuters)

A Palestinian boy protects himself from tear gas during protests (credit: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/ Reuters)

A Palestinian burns an American flag during protests in Gaza (credit: Mohammed Salem/ Reuters)

Palestinians aid an injured journalist during protests in Gaza (credit: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/ Reuters)




Related Content

April 6, 2018
Ahed Tamimi sexually harassed during interrogation, lawyer says

By SHOSHANA KRANISH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut