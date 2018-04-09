April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Israel strikes Gaza target following infiltration attempt

The air strike targeted a Hamas military compound.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 9, 2018 07:30
An Israeli air force F-15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of a graduation ceremony

An Israeli air force F-15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of the graduation ceremony of air force pilots at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The Israeli Air Force struck a terrorist target belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, said the IDF on Monday morning.

The IDF said the strike was executed in response to the attempted infiltration of Israeli territory by a squad of terrorists with an improvised explosive device on Sunday.

The IDF attack targeted a Hamas military compound.

In a statement, the IDF said that they view Hamas's attempts to turn the fence into a combat zone and destroy Israel's defense infrastructure with "great severity."

They also emphasized that they will not "allow cynical use of civilians as cover for terrorist activity against Israeli citizens and IDF forces and will respond to all attempts at this kind of terrorism."

The statement concluded with a reminder that the Hamas terror organization is considered "solely responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip, both from above and below ground."


