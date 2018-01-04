Israel strikes Gaza terror infrastructure following rocket fire

The Israeli Air Force struck what it termed as "major terror infrastructure" in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night in response to rocket fire into Israel.



"The IDF will continue and will proceed with all the tools at its disposal above and below the ground to thwart attempts to harm Israeli citizens. We are prepared and ready for a range of scenarios and we will act against every attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the IDF said in a statement following the airstrikes.





Gaza border brief with Seth J. FrantzmanMultiple mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip earlier in the day towards southern Israel, causing no damage or injuries.The first mortar fell inside Israel’s Eshkol Regional Council close to the Gaza border fence at around 2 p.m. and a second was launched around an hour and a half later.The first two rockets did not activate the rocket alert siren since they were heading towards open territory but sirens sounded around 5 p.m. when a third mortar also landed in the Eshkol region.Mixed reports emerged of a fourth rocket launched from Gaza Wednesday evening and which fell into an open area, however the IDF claimed no knowledge of such reports.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article.