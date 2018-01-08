Israeli Beduin women arrested on suspicion of planning attacks for ISIS

Israel's Security Agency, the Shin Bet, revealed on Monday that it arrested two female citizens accused of collaborating with ISIS.



According to a statement released by the agency, the two 19-year-old Israeli citizens, who live in the Beduin village of Lakia, are accused of planning a terror attack against Israeli Jews inside Israel's borders.





The investigation revealed that Rahma and Tasnin al-Assad published articles praising the Islamic State group as well as content inciting terror attacks against Jews and Israelis. The two are suspected of being in contact with ISIS handlers abroad and made plans to leave the country and join the Sunni terror group.An indictment was filed against them on Monday by the Southern District Attorney's Office in the Beersheba District Court.ISIS was declared an illegal organization in 2014 by then-defense minister Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon, and Israel has so far largely avoided an attack by ISIS, though several Arab Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of links with ISIS and plans to carry out attacks inspired by the Sunni extremist group.In October 2015, authorities broke up the first known case of an ISIS plot in Israel and indicted seven Israeli-Arabs on charges of belonging to an ISIS cell planning to attack military targets.The first deadly attack believed to have been inspired by the jihadist group was in January 2016, when an Israeli-Arab went on a shooting spree in Tel Aviv, killing three people. Six months later, two Palestinians shot dead four Israeli’s at Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market According to the Shin Bet, some 60 Israeli citizens have traveled to Syria or neighboring Iraq to fight with rebel groups including ISIS. Several are reported to have been killed, and fewer than a 10 are estimated to have returned to Israel, either by their own accord or after being caught by Turkish authorities while trying to cross the border and deported back to Israel.In August, the Interior Ministry began the process of revoking the citizenship of 19 Israelis who went to fight for ISIS after a law proposed by Interior Minister Arye Deri went into effect allowing him to strip Israelis of their citizenship if they are members of foreign terror organizations.The Shin Bet is reported to have provided the Ministry of Interior a list of 20 Israelis who had joined the jihadist group, including one who who died fighting for the group as the list was being compiled.The list, which contains mostly Israeli Arabs, also included two who were born Jewish and converted to Islam.The two, a 28-year-old woman from Ashdod and a 32-year-old from Lod, were born in the former Soviet Union and immigrated to Israel at a young age. They are said to have converted to Islam as adults and traveled to Syria to join the jihadist group.The other names on the list included an Israeli Arab who served as a combat soldier in the IDF and residents from the towns of Fureidis, Kafr Kassem, Jaljuliya, Be’ena and east Jerusalem.