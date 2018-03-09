March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

An Israeli military spokesman said the man had been about to throw a fire-bomb at the troops.

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 17:27
idf west bank

IDF soldiers at a temporary checkpoint in the West Bank [File]. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

An Israeli military spokesman said the man had been about to throw a fire-bomb at the troops, who were responding to an immediate threat when they shot him. He added that the incident in the city of Hebron would be reviewed.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


US-led peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014 and a new push by President Donald Trump's administration to restart negotiations has shown little progress so far.

Tensions between the sides have risen since Trump declared on December 6 that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Outraged Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer take the lead in peace efforts but Israel has said the United States should remain peace-broker.

Trump's announcement and the planned move in May of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — home to sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians — reversed decades of US policy on the city. Its status is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement.



Related Content

March 9, 2018
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move

By JULIANE HELMHOLD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut