Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

IDF soldiers at a temporary checkpoint in the West Bank [File].
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
An Israeli military spokesman said the man had been about to throw a fire-bomb at the troops, who were responding to an immediate threat when they shot him. He added that the incident in the city of Hebron would be reviewed.
US-led peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014 and a new push by President Donald Trump's administration to restart negotiations has shown little progress so far.
Tensions between the sides have risen since Trump declared on December 6 that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
.
Outraged Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer take the lead in peace efforts but Israel has said the United States should remain peace-broker.
Trump's announcement and the planned move in May of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — home to sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians — reversed decades of US policy on the city. Its status is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement.