Palestinian dies in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

Palestinian demonstrators hurl molotov cocktails at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank March 9, 2018.. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

RAMALLAH - A 19-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with Israeli security forces near the Yitzhar settlement on Saturday, the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said.



Amir Shehada was shot in the chest, according to the ministry. An IDF spokeswoman said it was reviewing the incident.





Avraham Binyamin, a Yitzhar spokesman, said two Palestinians were seen approaching Yitzhar with a “burning object.”He said that then settlers and Palestinians clashes until Israeli security forces arrived on the scene.On Friday, Israeli soldiers shot dead 24-year-old Muhammed al-Jaabari during clashes in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.An Israeli military spokesman said Jabaari had been about to throw a fire-bomb at the troops, who were responding to an immediate threat when they shot him. He added that the incident in the city of Hebron would be reviewed.US-led peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014 and a new push by President Donald Trump's administration to restart negotiations has shown little progress so far.Tensions between the sides have risen since Trump declared on December 6 that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Outraged Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer take the lead in peace efforts but Israel has said the United States should remain peace-broker.Trump's announcement and the planned move in May of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - home to sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians - reversed decades of U.S. policy on the city. Its status is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement.The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its indivisible, and eternal capital.Adam Rasgon and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.