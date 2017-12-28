Jerusalem bus station stabber charged: acted to avenge Trump’s declaration

Jerusalem central bus station stabber Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, 24, was indicted on Thursday on charges of terrorist activity and illegal entrance to Israel. On December 10th Abu al-Qur’a stabbed security guard Asher Elmaliach in the chest, causing him critical wounds.



The Jerusalem prosecution indictment ties Abu al-Qur’a’s actions to US President Donald Trump’s declaration in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.





“The accused [Abu al-Qur’a] heard about Trump’s declaration via Facebook,” the document reads.“The accused resented the declaration and decided to carry out a stabbing attack, to murder Jews in Jerusalem. This, he claimed, was to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aksa mosque. The accused planned to stab as many Jews as possible until he getting killed and thus become a shahid [martyr].”The night before the attack, Abu al-Qur’a posted on Facebook a phrase he remembered from his school years: “For god we have risen, wishing to wave our flag, to restore our religion to it’s might, to restore al-Aksa to its might, that our blood will be spilled. Our Blood is cheap for our homeland and for al-Aksa."The indictment goes into the details of Abu al-Qur’a’s route on the day of the attack: After saying goodbye to his friends and family, he went to the village of Barta’a in the northern West Bank to buy a knife, with an 11 cm blade. He then went to the central bus station in Hadera, and took a direct taxi to Jerusalem - which cost him NIS 500 ($120).At the bus station, he was asked to go through the metal detector. When he saw that Elmaliach - the guard who checked him - was Jewish, he pulled out his knife from his jacket and stabbed him.A will that he drafted was found on his phone. “Brother O brother, look after mother and father. And sister, don’t worry about me. For my homeland I sacrificed my blood, anything for you, O Palestine,” the will reads.The Jerusalem District Prosecution asked to court to extend Abu al-Qur’a’s remand until the end of his legal proceedings.On Sunday, Shaare Zedek Medical Center said that Elmaliach's condition is improving.Elmaliach was disconnected from life support during the weekend but is still in critical condition.A spokesperson for the hospital said in a press release that he is still in a coma and is connected to a respiratory assistance device in the hospital’s intensive care unit.Last week, the spokeswoman told The Jerusalem Post that Elmaliach is no longer considered in imminent mortal danger.