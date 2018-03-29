Jordanian Minister slams Israel for allowing Jewish ritual near Al Aqsa

AMMAN (TNS) — Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Tuesday condemned an Israeli decision to allow a Passover Sacrifice celebration by activists and supporters near Al Aqsa Mosque, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Momani blamed the Israeli government for its “provocative and unacceptable practices [carried out] for well-known intentions."





MK Yehuda Glick participates in “Passover sacrifice” ritual on the foot of the Temple Mount (Udi Shaham/The Jerusalem Post)He said that Israel, as the "occupying power," must comply with its responsibilities under international and humanitarian laws related to the safety and sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and any properties of the Jerusalem Wakf Islamic religious trust, instituted by Jordan after Israel’s War of Independence, including the Umayyad palaces south of the mosque where the celebration was organized on Monday, stressing that the venue falls under the jurisdiction of the Jerusalem Wakf Department.Momani stressed that Israel must cease all such acts that offend Muslims worldwide and would only feed religious conflict and extremism in the region.In a related development, Momani expressed the government’s absolute rejection of a ruling issued by an Israeli court in Jerusalem, allowing Jews to pray outside the gates of the Temple Mount. He said that the government does not recognize any authority of Israeli courts in east Jerusalem, whose affairs are governed by to the provisions of international law.Also on Tuesday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a diplomatic note of protest to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for allowing the organization of the celebration.©2018 the Jordan Times (Amman, Jordan)Visit the Jordan Times (Amman, Jordan) at www.jordantimes.comDistributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.