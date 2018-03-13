March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kushner and Greenblatt to host session on Gaza crisis

“Solving the situation in Gaza is vital for humanitarian reasons."

By
March 13, 2018 01:49
1 minute read.
A Palestinian boy near a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle near a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will host a “brainstorming session” at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to Jason Greenblatt, the US special representative for international negotiations, the administration “believes that deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza require immediate attention.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


He and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-inlaw and senior adviser spearheading the administration’s Israel policy, will be in attendance along with National Security Council staff and will “present specific proposals for consideration to help the people of Gaza,” a White House official said.

“Solving the situation in Gaza is vital for humanitarian reasons, important for the security of Egypt and Israel and is a necessary step toward reaching a comprehensive peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, including Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank,” Greenblatt said. “The challenge will be determining which ideas can be realistically implemented in light of the fact that the Palestinians of Gaza continue to suffer under the authoritarian rule of Hamas.”

Greenblatt said he was pleased with the list of attendees for the brainstorming session, which will be released on Tuesday.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which is responsible for providing international humanitarian aid to Gaza, has not received an invitation, according to agency officials.


Related Content

Jason Greenblatt Israel
March 12, 2018
Trump team ready to release peace plan

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut