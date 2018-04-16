April 17 2018
Liberman: 'East Jerusalem community center tied to terrorism’

A months-long Shin Bet investigation revealed The Ilya Institute is a front for the DFLP.

April 16, 2018 23:46
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday labeled The Iliya Institute, a community center operating in east Jerusalem, a terror establishment, following recommendations by the Shin Bet security agency.

According to a statement from Liberman’s office, the defense minister signed a special order under section 3(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Law after it was found that the institute, which operates as a youth center, was acting on behalf of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).

The recommendation was made after months of surveillance by the Shin Bet which found that the institute carried out activities aimed at promoting the activities of the DFLP in Jerusalem such as recruiting and training activists to spread the group’s militant ideology through incitement videos.

“The security establishment, led by the Shin Bet security service, acts decisively and will uproot any attempt to establish terror elements in east Jerusalem. We take all measures. We will not accept an institution that acts as an outpost of terror in the capital of Israel.” Liberman stated.


