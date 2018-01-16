January 16 2018
|
Tevet, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Liberman: Hamas should have spent tunnel money on water, health

By
January 16, 2018 03:30

Liberman believes Hamas should stop spending its money on war and killing people and instead invest in the development of Gaza

1 minute read.



Avigdor Liberman

Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

If Hamas would have invested the $260 million it spent on terror tunnels and rockets on its water and health systems, the Gaza Strip would be in a much better situation, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told the Yisrael Beytenu faction on Monday.

Liberman said Hamas continued to attempt to build tunnels and to test and fire rockets, including three rockets fired overnight into the Mediterranean Sea.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“I hear a lot about a difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza – but that the way to solve it is for Hamas to stop spending its money on war and killing people and instead invest in the development of Gaza.”

Liberman said Iran provided Hamas and Islamic Jihad $100 million annually for terror. He said that to counter that terror, Israel has a six-point strategic plan.

The plan includes returning missing and captive soldiers, destroying all terror tunnels by the end of the year, completing an underground barrier between Israel and Gaza, responding to all rocket and mortar fire, strengthening communities in the Gaza periphery, and demilitarizing and rehabilitating Gaza.

Liberman condemned Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s speech in which he denied the Jewish connection to Israel, rejected any negotiations as long as Donald Trump is US president and called for destroying Trump’s house.


Related Content

January 16, 2018
Having missed the boat, the Palestinian Authority is sinking

By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 13
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    11 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut