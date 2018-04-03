Liberman: Israel will continue to fire at Palestinians close to Gaza fence

IDF soldiers will continue to fire at Palestinians from Gaza who come too close to Israel’s border fence that separates the Strip from the southern part of the country, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Tuesday morning.



“Anyone who comes close to the fence will endanger their lives,” said Liberman during a visit to the southern border.





He dismissed international criticism of his live fire policy by the UN and European countries as he warned the thousands of Gaza participants in the "March of Return" not to try to cross into Israel by breaking through the border fence.The six-week event was launched last Friday with some 30,000 participants. IDF soldiers killed 17 of the protestors . The army has since said that those killed were among protesters close to the fence who were acting violently toward its soldiers. This included two armed Palestinian men with an en explosive device who, the army said, planned to execute a terror attack.Palestinians have, in turn, charged that those killed were unarmed protestors standing up for their right to return to land the Palestinians lost during the 1948 War of Independence.No Gaza inquiry, Israeli Defense Minister Liberman says, April 1, 2018 (Reuters)Liberman said he hoped the Palestinians now understood that this protest was pointless.“I think the other side [the Palestinians] understand that it is not worth it to continue and I warn those who do against any additional provocation,” Liberman said.“Most of those who were killed are well known terrorists who are active in Hamas’s military wing and in the Islamic Jihad,” said Liberman. “These are not innocent civilians who came to peacefully protest,” he added.“We are not provoking the people in Gaza. We are protecting our citizens,” he said.“We have set very clear rules [of engagement] and we have no intention of changing them,” Liberman said.“We are determined to protect the security of Israeli citizens, of course, first and foremost, in the area of Gaza, and there will be no compromise on this issue, no flexibility,” said Liberman.Gaza residents who want to see true change should invest their energies in regime change by working to remove Hamas from power, rather than in protests against Israel, said Liberman.Hamas leaders have invested $260 million in terror infrastructure in Gaza rather than in water, electricity or education for their people, charged Liberman.Israel is prepared to help Gaza rehabilitate itself economically if Hamas agrees to demilitarize the area, Liberman said.According to media reports, Hamas has asked the Arab League to turn to the International Criminal Court at The Hague with regard to the Gaza deaths.The Left-wing group B’Tselem said that Liberman’s decision to continue to order his soldiers to shoot at demonstrators was frightening and illegal.“An order to fire at unarmed demonstrators who pose no danger to anyone is a blatantly illegal,” B’Teslem said.“The fact that, after the events of Friday and the number of wounded and killed in the course of the attack, the defense minister repeats the same orders is frightening. The government of Israel and the army must change the orders and make it clear that it is forbidden to fire on demonstrators."Eric Goldstein, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said, “Israeli soldiers were not merely using excessive force, but were apparently acting on orders that all but ensured a bloody military response to the Palestinian demonstrations.”“The result was foreseeable deaths and injuries of demonstrators on the other side of a border who posed no imminent threat to life," Goldstein said.These kinds of actions “highlight the importance of the International Criminal Court prosecutor opening a formal investigation into serious international crimes in Palestine,” HRW said.Among the stories of the dead that Palestinians have promoted on social media is that of artist Mohammad Abu Umr, whose work included sand sculptures on the Gaza beach.Israel has listed him as one of the ten known terrorists who were killed, and Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a photo of him in fatigues with a gun and a headband.