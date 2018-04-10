April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Moscow calls in Israeli ambassador after alleged attack in Syria

The situation in Gaza will also be discussed.

By
April 10, 2018 12:51
An IDF soldier stands atop a tank near Alonei Habashan on the Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire

An IDF soldier stands atop a tank near Alonei Habashan on the Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A day after Russia accused Israel of attacking the T4 airbase in Syria, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov summoned Israel's Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren to the Foreign Minister to discuss the matter, TASS reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Bogdanov said that this conversation was needed to prevent further escalation and to look for ways to normalize the situation.

Trump condemns Syria attack, vows quick action, April 9, 2018 (Reuters) ﻿

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem did not comment on the matter.

Bogdanov said the situation in Gaza will also be discussed.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Israel's actions on the Gaza-Israel border, and blaming it of an indiscriminate use of force.

This is not the first time Koren has been summoned to the foreign ministry following alleged Israeli attacks in Syria.

The same was done in March of 2017 after an alleged Israeli attack near Palmyra. That summons came just days after Koren formally took up his position in Moscow.


