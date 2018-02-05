Israeli stabbed to death in West Bank attack, assailant on the loose

An Israeli man was stabbed to death in a terror attack at a bus station outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Monday afternoon.



The Palestinian assailant arrived at the bus station on foot. He stabbed the Israeli civilian and fled. An IDF officer who saw the attack pursued the terrorist and hit him with his car. The assailant was still able to flee the scene.







Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria regional council, said in a statement that the location of the attack was a well known hot spot, which he had repeatedly warned about in the past as it was a place that illegal Palestinian workers often disembarked from public transportation.







"This is the second severe attack within a month, but the resident of Samaria are strong. We will not be beat by terror," he said.



On January 9, Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a father of six, was shot dead by Palestinians as he drove near his home in the Havat Gilad outpost.



The Hamas terror group issued a statement saying that the attack in Ariel was proof that the so-called "knife Intifada" or "Jerusalem Intifada" was still ongoing.



A spree of dozens of stabbing and car ramming attacks by lone-wolf Palestinians that began in October 2016 received the nickname because the attacks were supposedly aimed against Israeli efforts to change the sovereignty of the Temple Mount in the holy city.



Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, called on the Security Council to demand that the Palestinian Authority stop payments to terrorists and their families, rather than inviting PA President Mahmoud Abbas to speak at its February 20 meeting.



“The Palestinian leadership must be held accountable for today’s horrific murder in Israel. This terror attack is the direct result of incitement and payments to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority,” he added.



The victim, Itamar Ben Gal, is from the Har Bracha settlement and taught in the yeshiva there.IDF soldiers are now searching the area."We will bring them [the terrorist] to justice," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the Likud faction meeting."When we arrived at the site, an IDF medic was giving primary care to a 30-year-old man who was unconscious with stab wounds on his upper body," said Magen David Adom emergency medic Mordechai Ya'akov Feder."We continued treatment, employing medication to stop the bleeding."Scene of West Bank stabbing attack, February 5, 2018. (Credit Samaria regional council)Ben Gal had suffered from multiple wounds to his upper body and was declared dead at Beilinson Hospital..