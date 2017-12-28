December 28 2017
Tevet, 10, 5778
Palestinian arrested for trying to smuggle pipe bomb into military court

December 28, 2017 16:00

It was the third attempt to infiltrate a court house with bomb in two months.

A pipe bomb neutralized December 28, 2017 at the Samaria Military Courthouse in the West Bank.

A pipe bomb neutralized December 28, 2017 at the Samaria Military Courthouse in the West Bank.. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A 16-year-old male Palestinian suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon for attempting to infiltrate the West Bank’s Samaria Military Courthouse with a pipe bomb, marking the third such thwarted attack in two months.

According to police, the suspects in each incident are residents of the adjacent Arab village of Salem, located in Jenin.

“At around noon, the suspect was found with a suspicious object, which was determined to be a pipe bomb,” Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal experts were immediately called to the scene to inspect and neutralize the bomb until safety measures were completed. The suspect is being held for questioning.”

On December 17, Border Police disarmed and arrested a would-be Palestinian suicide bomber, who attempted to smuggle two pipe bombs and a knife into the courthouse.

In October, police also disarmed and arrested a 17-year-old male suspect from Jenin when he unsuccessfully attempted to enter the same courthouse with a pipe bomb.

No injuries were reported in any of the attempted attacks.

The attempted bombings come amid ongoing tensions surrounding US President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier this month that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move its embassy there.

Rosenfeld said heightened security would go into effect in Salem to prevent future attempts.

“Security assessments will be made in and around the area of the village, and Border Police units are continuing heightened security measures on a daily basis,” he said.


