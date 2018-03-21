Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi to serve 8 months for slapping soldier

The IDF West Bank prosecution and lawyers for Ahed Tamimi reached a plea deal on Wednesday according to which she will serve a total of 8 months in prison.



The deal is not final as it has not yet been approved by the IDF West Bank Court, but if it goes through, Tamimi will serve about five more months, since she has already served around three months.





Human Rights Watch responded to the announced deal saying, "Ahed will be home in a few months, but Israel is putting this child behind bars for eight months for calling for protests and slapping a soldier, after threatening her with years in jail. Plea bargains are the norm in Israel’s military justice system, which is characterized by prolonged pretrial detention, abuse of kids and sham trials. Hundreds of Palestinian children remain locked up with little attention on their cases.”Coming only days after the IDF West Bank Courts refused Tamimi's request for her trial to be public, the deal appeared to indicate a realization that little more public attention would be garnered by holding a trial.In February, the court said that it was standard procedure for trials for minors such as Tamimi to be held out of public view in order to protect their interests as minors, and the court recently confirmed that decision.Tamimi’s lawyer, Gaby Lasky, criticized the decision saying, “It’s strange that the court decided - after sending Ahed into detention until the end of her trial and after her name has already been publicized - that it is in her interests to conduct the trial far off from public view.”“While this decision nominally is said to protect Ahed, instead it really tries to protect the court,” she said.She also pointed out that multiple court hearings relating to Tamimi had already been held with a massive media and diplomatic presence as well as that the video of Tamimi, which is the main subject of the trial went viral on social media.In the main incident in dispute, Tamimi can be seen pushing and kicking two soldiers, though there is no sign her small size presented any danger and the soldiers mostly ignored her.The video evoked polarized reactions, with much of the Israeli camp expressing outrage that she and her cousin were not arrested on the spot, and much of the Palestinian camp cheering her aggressive resistance to what they view as Israeli occupation.She has sparked such attention that dozens of media outlets in Hebrew, Arabic and English as well as diplomats from several European countries have attended her pretrial hearings, which were standing room only.