April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Palestinian wounded in Gaza border protest dies

A member of the Israeli security forces shot 29-year-old Fares al-Raqb in his stomach on Friday in in the border region near Khan Younis, the report said.

By
April 2, 2018 16:04
1 minute read.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Faris al-Reqib, who was killed during clashes at Gaza border

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Faris al-Reqib, 29, who was killed during clashes at Israel-Gaza border, during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018.. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

A Palestinian succumbed Monday to wounds he sustained on Friday, the first day of a multi-week planned protest in the border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reported.

A member of the Israeli security forces allegedly shot 29-year-old Fares al-Raqb in his stomach at the border region near Khan Yunis, the report said.

An IDF spokeswoman said she was looking into why Raqb was shot.

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza took part on Friday in the protest to support the return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their former homes in Israel.



Several participants in the protest on Friday ignored calls by organizers to stay away from the border.
UN condems Israel after over 15 Palestinian casualties in Land Day protests, March 31, 2018 (Reuters)

Israeli security forces killed at least 15 protesters on Friday, including 10 people whom the IDF said belong to armed groups in Gaza. The IDF asserted that many protesters threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at its soldiers, as well as opening fire on them, attempting to infiltrate Israel’s borders and setting tires on fire. Videos shared on Facebook and Twitter appear to show some protesters participating in violent actions, while many others did not.

However, Adalah, an Israeli rights organization, contended that Israel opened fire on “unarmed civilians” and violated international legal obligations to distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Videos shared on Twitter and Facebook appeared to show Israeli soldiers shoot at Palestinians who did not seem to present any imminent threat to their lives. In one video, it seems that an IDF soldier shot dead 18-year-old Abdel Fattah Abed al-Nabi, who was running away from the border fence while carrying a tire.

The IDF said that Abed al-Nabi, who was wrapped in a green Hamas flag during his funeral, was an “active operative” in Hamas’s armed wing, the Izzadin Kassam Brigades.

Abed al-Nabi’s family has denied to local and international media that he was a member of any armed group.

Later on Monday, a funeral procession for Raqb was held in Khan Yunis.
