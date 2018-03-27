Prosecution: Settlers killed rock-throwing Palestinian in self defense

Two settlers have been cleared by the prosecution as having acted in self-defense for shooting and killing a Palestinian who was among dozens who were throwing rocks at them and a group of 20 teenagers.



The Central District Attorney’s Office on Monday closed its investigation into the November 30 incident at Kfar Kutzra, finding that the two settlers who were acting as guards for the bar-mitzvah related hike had felt their lives were in danger.





Further, the prosecution said that the guards had only been firing into the air to warn off the Palestinians, and that the killing of Palestinian Mahmoud Ouda had been a misfire.Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank often have confrontations over disputed West Bank land areas, some of which have been lethal.Often the Palestinian side has claimed Israeli law enforcement allows Jewish settlers to get away with unjustified violence.However, in this case, The Jerusalem Post has learned that even some of the Palestinians arrested for stone throwing did not claim any specific provocation from the Israeli side.Rather, the Post has learned that some of the arrested Palestinians have been charged with counts as serious as attempted murder in the IDF West Bank Courts, and that at least one Palestinian admitted the two armed settlers did not fire on them until they were responding to the rock throwing.Regarding the rock throwing, in some cases, Palestinians have claimed that they throw small rocks from far distances that are not dangerous, and that Israeli settlers are allowed to used disproportionate and excessive lethal force in response.In contrast, the Post has learned that in this case, many of the rocks thrown were sizable and posed a real threat.In fact, the prosecution said that because the Palestinians throwing rocks were throwing them downward onto the settlers and teenagers who were at a lower point on an incline, the rocks gained momentum and became more dangerous.One of the armed settlers was wounded by the rocks and the settlers’ narrative of firing as a warning in the air leading to a lethal misfire was supported by the situation of the Palestinians being above the position where the settlers were, noted the prosecution.B’Tselem, which often presents a counter-narrative to the Israeli side on behalf of Palestinians in such situations, could not provide a counter-narrative in this instance.Honenu and Yossi Deutsch of the Samaria Regional Council both praised the decision closing the case against the two settlers, but criticized Israeli law enforcement for having put them through the criminal investigation, saying it was clear from the start that they had acted in self-defense.They also called on Israeli law enforcement to bring to justice additional Palestinians involved, some of whom have still not been arrested.