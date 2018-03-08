March 08 2018
Report: Hezbollah in Lebanon fears Israeli attack, declares state of emergency

"Hezbollah declared its ranks in readiness for the past two days, for fear of Israeli aggression on Lebanon."

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
March 8, 2018 13:21
A Hezbollah member carries his weapon on top of a building as Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears on a screen during a live broadcast to speak to his supporters at an event marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Bekaa valley May 25, 2016. The event is to commemorate the 16t. (photo credit: HASSAN ABDALLAH / REUTERS)

Hezbollah in Lebanon has declared a state of emergency for fear of an Israeli attack approved by the United States.

"Hezbollah declared its ranks in readiness for the past two days, for fear of Israeli aggression on Lebanon," the Rai Al-Youm newspaper published in London reported Thursday.

"High alert was declared in light of information received that the Israeli army is conducting secret military maneuvers jointly with the United States, which are currently taking place in the country and in the Mediterranean," journalist Kamal Halaf, who is close with Hezbollah, said.

Citing sources in Hezbollah, Halaf added that US military leaders gave the IDF a green light to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon. The only thing preventing Israel from launching a surprise attack is fear of retalition from the Iranian-backed group, the sources said.

Also according to the Hezbollah sources, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persuaded the Americans to make a "quick surprise attack" on Lebanese soil, but there is concern that such an attack could lead to all-out war in the region, since Hezbollah's response would be "tough and very strong," Halaf wrote.



