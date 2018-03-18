March 18 2018
Security forces capture terrorist who stabbed Itamar Ben-Gal to death

Abed al-Karim Adel Asi, a Jaffa resident, was captured in Nablus after a 6 week manhunt.

Security forces capture terrorist who stabbed Itamar Ben-gal to death, March 18, 2018 (IDF spokesperson's unit)

Israeli security forces captured Abed al-Karim Adel Asi, the Israeli-Arab terrorist who murdered Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal outside the settlement of Ariel, along with several other suspects, the Shin Bet announced Sunday.

Asi was arrested after a six week-long manhunt by the Shin Bet, Israel Police YAMAM counter-terrorism officers and IDF troops from the Samaria Territorial Brigade.

“It was the culmination of extensive efforts since the terror attack, during which a number of accomplices, who are suspected of either helping [Asi] or knowing his whereabouts, were interrogated,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.

Following Asi’s arrest, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that "the IDF and the security forces will continue working to protect the security of the residents and will work to thwart terror attacks against the citizens of Israel.”

Asi, a 19-year-old Israeli-Arab resident of Jaffa, stabbed 29-year-old Ben-Gal while he was waiting at a bus stop near the entrance to the settlement of Ariel early last month as he was heading to his nephew’s brit mila.

After he was stabbed, Ben-Gal ran to a nearby bus where he collapsed. Asi fled the scene and was hit by an off-duty IDF officer who witnessed the attack. Despite being hit, Asi was able to escape with the help of an unidentified accomplice who was waiting nearby.

Asi was reported by Hebrew media to have scouted the scene of the attack the previous day, taunting troops who were providing security for a nearby bus station. Due to his suspicious behavior, troops distanced him from civilians as they questioned him. After they ascertained that he was Israeli with a blue identity card and released him, Asi swore at them saying, “I’ll remember your faces, you whores.”

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman praised the troops who captured Asi, saying that "we've come full circle. Let every murderous terrorist know we will get to him and settle the score with him.”

Ben-Gal was buried in February in Har Bracha, the settlement in which he lived with his wife and four children.

On Sunday, Ben-Gal's wife Miriam was quoted by Ynet news as saying that Asi’s capture won’t deter other Palestinians from carrying out attacks and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve the construction of 800 housing units in the settlement.

“Truthfully, I don't feel anything. It won't bring (Itamar) back home. And it won't prevent another terrorist from rising and murdering again and destroying another family."

On Saturday, two IDF soldiers, Lieutenant Ziv Daus, 21, of Azur, and Sergeant Netanel Kahalani, 20, of Elyakim, were killed in the northern West Bank in a car-ramming attack that left two other soldiers injured, one seriously.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, troops from the Menashe Brigade continued to operate in the Barta'a area where the terrorist who carried out the attack lived, searching for illegal weapons and finding a makeshift air gun and several other gun parts.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, troops from the Etzion Territorial Brigade seized thousands of shekels worth of terror funds in the village of Beit Sahour. Eight Palestinians were also arrested by security forces suspected of involvement in terror activity and violent rioting against Israeli citizens and security forces.

"The IDF will continue to act to prevent terrorism and to protect the security of the residents of the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.


