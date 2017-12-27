Terrorist who killed W. Bank family convicted on 3 counts of murder

Omar al-Abed, the Palestinian terrorist who stabbed three members of the Salomon family in their home in the West Bank settlement of Halamish in July, was convicted Wednesday of three counts of murder.



In addition to the murder charges, Al-Abed, from the village of Kobar, was convicted of two counts of attempted aggravated manslaughter, one count of incitement and several other charges.





The Military Advocate General, who is trying the case, asked the court to sentence him to four life terms and another one for the other various offenses. The IDF said that the sentence will be decided at a later date.In July, Omar al-Abed entered the home of the Saloman family in Halamish as they sat down for Friday night dinner. He stabbed the father and two of his children before an off duty soldier, identified only as Sgt. A. and his father, Shimon Maoz, identified and neutralized him and called security forces.During interrogations al-Abed admitted to carrying out the attack because of tensions surrounding the placement of metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. He had also published a Facebook post where he stated that he was expecting to die just before he left his West Bank village to carry out the attack in Halamish.Prior to the conviction, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on the court to implement the death penalty for al-Abed."Today the verdict will be handed down to the terrorist who killed three members of the Salomon family in cold blood in the settlement of Halamish," said Liberman."The death sentence is the only appropriate punishment for such a despicable act. I call on the judges to demonstrate courage and hand down a death sentence to this terrorist. Jewish blood will not be abandoned! There is no place for terrorists, not even in prison."Three Israelis were killed in a stabbing attack in Halamish, July 21, 2017 (Reuters)Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan welcomed the conviction and called to expel al-Abed's family, who were in the courtroom on Wednesday, from the country as an additional punishment for his crime."I am glad that the lowly murderer who killed the Salomon family from Halamish was convicted. A complementary step to his punishment would be the expulsion of his family from the country. At least to expel them from Judea and Samaria to another area, which would be a clear deterrent to all kinds of other potential terrorists.”But after the court hearing, the family members criticized the prosecution and government for not demanding the death penalty and not advancing legislation which would sanction such a sentence for Palestinian terrorists."We understand we're being toyed with. They're talking and talking, but not really doing what needs to be done. They could have picked up the phone and demanded it. The prime minister and defense minister were at the shiva and explicitly told us that they would work on it, that it could be promoted,” one of the Salomon’s surviving daughters Rachel Menzali was quoted by Yediot Aharonot as saying.Im Tirtzu Chairman Matan Peleg, whose organization has been assisting the Choosing Life Forum of bereaved families that the Salomon family has joined, called for the death penalty to be imposed following the sentencing."The only way to curb the ongoing terror threat facing Israel is by creating true deterrence that will convince potential terrorists that they have more to lose than to gain. Therefore, it is necessary to implement the death penalty for convicted terrorists, facilitate the expulsion of their families to Gaza and greenlight home demolitions.""In addition," continued Peleg, "There is also a need to reduce the lavish benefits that terrorists enjoy in Israeli jails. Only then do we have a chance of stopping this rampant industry of murder."Liberman responded to the criticism from the family regarding the fact that the court did not call for the death penalty, taking to twitter to say that: "As defense minister, I have no authority to provide instruction to military prosecutors or judges. As chairman of Yisrael Beytenu and an Israeli citizen I call on the judges to sentence the despicable terrorist to death.”Israeli law currently allows military courts to use the death penalty only if there is a consensus of all judges presiding over the trial.The Knesset has rejected legislation that would apply the death penalty to Palestinian terrorists several times, but right-wing lawmakers, led by Liberman, have been calling for expanding the death penalty to apply to certain kinds of terrorists such as al-Abed.A new bill proposed by Liberman would allow a majority of judges to sentence a terrorist to death. A draft bill was agreed to by coalition leaders last week despite opposition leaders saying it would not deter terrorists from carrying out attacks, including Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman who came out against the death penalty on Sunday.The death penalty has only been invoked in Israel on Nazi commander Adolf Eichmann, who was hung in 1962.Eytan Halon contributed to this report.