US ambassador: Palestinian endorsement of terror is why there's no peace

US Ambassador David Friedman said in a tweet Wednesday that those wondering why there is no peace should look no further than Tuesday nights murder of Raziel Shevach and the Palestinian reaction to it.



“An Israeli father of six was killed last night in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “Look no further to why there is no peace. Praying for the bereaved Shevach family.”





An Israeli father of six was killed last night in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards. Look no further to why there is no peace.

Praying for the bereaved Shevach family. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) January 10, 2018

Dear Ambassador Friedman, we deeply appreciate your solidarity with Israel. We value your partnership in the fight against terror and your understanding that the Palestinian Authority’s support of terrorists lies at the root of the problem. https://t.co/aLrWDZAQsN — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) January 10, 2018

There is no justification for #terror and those who condone it, praise it or glorify it. This is not the path to #peace! The perpetrators of yesterday’s attack must be brought to justice. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) January 10, 2018

Friedman has some 61,100 followers on his twitter account.Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to Friedman with a tweet of her own, saying, “Dear Ambassador Friedman, we deeply appreciate your solidarity with Israel. We value your partnership in the fight against terror and your understanding that the Palestinian Authority’s support of terrorists lies at the root of the problem."UN Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov also posted a tweet condemning the attack. “There is no justification for #terror and those who condone it, praise it or glorify it. This is not the path to #peace! The perpetrators of yesterday’s attack must be brought to justice,” he wrote.He posted his tweet, both in English and Hebrew, to his 42,000 followers.The attack took place on Route 60 near the Jewish outpost of Havat Gilad on Tuesday evening. Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a father of six children and resident of Havat Gilad was shot multiple times in his neck and upper body in a drive-by shooting attack. He was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where he was pronounced dead.Hamas issued a statement late Tuesday night praising the attack. "We bless the heroic Nablus operation which comes as a result of the Zionist occupation's violations and crimes at the expense of our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem."Tuesday's attack comes on the heels of a report by the Defense Ministry that terrorists and their families are well paid by the Palestinian Authority. Terrorists sentenced to three to five years in prison receive an average Palestinian salary of $580 per month. Those who committed more severe crimes and are sentenced to 20 or more years in prison are paid five times that every month for the rest of their lives.Jeremy Sharon, Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.