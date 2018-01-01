January 01 2018
Tevet, 14, 5778
WATCH: Netanyahu wishes Iranians 'success in noble quest for freedom'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 1, 2018 18:02

The prime minister released a video in which he sent a strong message to the Iranian protesters.

1 minute read.



Netanyahu wishes "the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom" (YouTube/IsraelPM)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Iranian protesters "success" fighting for their freedom, in a video released on YouTube on Monday. The English language video was released with both Farsi and Arabic subtitles.

Netanyahu began the video addressing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani's claims that Israel is behind the protests, calling them "laughable." 

He went on to commend the "brave Iranians pouring into the streets," who are fighting for freedom, justice and their basic rights.

"Iran's cruel regime wastes tens of billions of dollars spreading hate," said Netanyahu. "No wonder mothers and fathers are marching in the streets."

Netanyahu said that when the current Iranian regime falls, "Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again."

"I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom," concluded the prime minister.

Netanyahu's video message comes on on the fifth day of widespread protests throughout Iran.

The protests began on December 28 and spread to over 1,200 cities and towns across the country. Protesters are calling for the removal of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanting against the government.

These are the largest protests in Iran since the Green Revolution was violently put down in 2009

Ten people were killed during protests on Sunday, according to state television.




