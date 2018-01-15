With another tunnel destroyed, will Hamas finally respond?

The Hamas tunnel destroyed by Israel late Saturday night was a message to terror groups in Gaza that their time to use their strategic underground asset is soon coming to an end.



IDF forces are believed to have destroyed four terrorist tunnels since late October, targeting one in October belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), one in December belonging to Hamas and another two belonging to the terror group this month.





While PIJ retaliated against Israel for the destruction of their tunnel (14 terrorists were killed when IDF troops destroyed it) by a volley of 12 mortars against an IDF post, Hamas has been more hesitant to settle the score.But the latest tunnel destroyed was different than the others which infiltrated into Israel, this one crossed into Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula.Dug from Rafah at a length of about 1.5 kilometers it also penetrated some 180 meters into Israeli territory, passing under the only commercial crossing between Gaza and Israel, the Kerem Shalom crossing, as well as beneath several strategic targets, such as gas and diesel pipelines.Israel has a 240-kilometer border with the Sinai and since Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi rise to power, Cairo and Jerusalem are reported to have been cooperating in the Sinai peninsula in the fight against ISIS militants.The Palestinian terror group that rules Gaza has long been accused by both Egypt and Israel of aiding ISIS in Sinai.In March of last year Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj. Gen. Yoav Poli Mordechai warned Hamas that the IDF was well aware of their cooperation with ISIS in Sinai.According to Mordechai, "Hamas is brazenly lying to its neighbors and to Egypt, which works to destroy tunnel infrastructures.”Sisi has waged extensive military operations against ISIS Sinai, who despite the small size of the group in the peninsula is considered by many to be one of the most effective ISIS franchises outside Syria and Iraq who carry out deadly attacks on Egyptian security forces on an almost daily basis. Egypt has been flooding hundreds of smuggling tunnels stretching into the Sinai from Gaza with sewage and digging a trench full of seawater to cut off any tunnel.While the simmering discontent between the two terror groups has been building for over a year, since Hamas has tried repairing relations with Cairo by cracking down on IS supporters in Gaza, the two terror groups seemed to have a “friends with benefits” type of relationship until early January.ISIS Sinai released a 22-minute long video declaring war on Hamas, calling on its supporters to attack the group and executing a man identified as Muhammad al-Dajani, a former member of Hamas’ Izz a-Din al-Qassem Brigades, for smuggling weapons to the group from Sinai.“Never surrender to them. Use explosives, silenced pistols, and sticky bombs. Bomb their courts and their security locations, for these are the pillars of tyranny that prop up its throne,” said the speaker in the video later identified as Hamza al-Zamli originally from Gaza.“[Hamas] uses its smuggled weapons to empower that which was not revealed by God. It also fights supporters of the Islamic State in Gaza and the Sinai and prevents the migration of these supporters from Gaza to the Sinai,” he continued.Israel denied claims the tunnel was used for smuggling, asserting Hamas intended to use it to bring terrorists from Egypt into the Gaza Strip for a possible future combined attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing from the Egyptian side.It is believed that Hamas would have also used the tunnel to transfer missiles they would have received from Iran via the Sinai.The smuggling of those types of weapons through territory with a large Islamic State group presence would have meant that an agreement with the jihadist group to work with them or turn a blind eye to it would have had been agreed to.The tunnel destroyed by Israel may have killed two birds with one stone. It prevented what could have been a large scale terror attack against the sole commercial crossing into the devastated Gaza Strip and the smuggling of advanced Iranian weapons into the Hamas-ruled enclave.But it also has the potential to make Cairo re-evaluate their relationship with Hamas, specifically in regards to intelligence and security. The tunnel exposed Hamas’ deceit towards Egypt and exposed the extent of their relationship with the Islamic State’s most powerful affiliate.All of these together may push Hamas, and to an extent Islamic Jihad, to use their remaining tunnels against Israel before it’s too late.