Israel intercepts smuggled IDF uniforms and mercury at Gaza border

Israel security forces intercepted IDF uniforms and mercury in two Gaza border smuggling attempts this week, according to the Ministry of Defense Border Authority.



Kerem Shalom border crossing security worked in conjunction with the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories to intercept an attempt to smuggle into Gaza IDF uniforms, caps, belts and bags in a truck. The inquiry into the matter is ongoing.





In a different check, mercury was seized when a larger medical supply delivery was investigated. Mercury is used primarily as a chemical catalyst, as it is being phased out of most past uses due to its toxicity. Since Mercury can be used for terror activities, it was confiscated by security forces and the shipment is being investigated.Both incidents took place this week.Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.