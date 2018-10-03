Adam Rasgon
Adam is The Jerusalem Post's Palestinian affairs correspondent. Adam studied Government at Bowdoin College and was awarded a Fulbright grant to study Arabic at the Center for Arabic Study Abroad (CASA) in Cairo, Egypt and Amman, Jordan. More recently, Adam completed a research assistantship at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy working on the Palestinian politics portfolio and has written articles for a number of US publications including Foreign Affairs, Al-Monitor, and the Forward on Palestinian politics and culture.
Follow him on Twitter at @adamrasgon1.