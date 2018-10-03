Alan Baker

The author, an Israeli international lawyer, served as legal counsel for the Foreign Ministry and as Israel’s ambassador to Canada. He has participated in several sessions of the General Assembly’s legal committee. He was seconded to the legal office of the UN, and has since then, after returning to Israel, been involved in the negotiation and drafting of the various peace agreements and related documentation. He is presently director of the International Law Program at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

