Anna Hiatt

Anna Hiatt covers the United Nations and New York City for The Jerusalem Post. She works also as a freelance photographer and reporter, and she's the publisher of an award-winning narrative nonfiction site called The Big Roundtable. A Washington, DC native, Anna earned her bachelors degree in history from UC Berkeley, and later studied at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in New York City. As a research fellow at Columbia's Tow Center for Digital Journalism, she reported and wrote about the evolution of narrative nonfiction storytelling since the advent of the Internet. She's also an adjunct professor at the Journalism School.

Email Anna at [email protected]

