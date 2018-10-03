Carl Hoffman

Carl Hoffman grew up in Boston and was educated in New York and Philadelphia. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania, and has lived among headhunting groups in Borneo and a remote hill tribe in the Philippines. He has worked as a university lecturer in the United States, a research anthropologist in Indonesia, and as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines; followed by a series of odd jobs with the U.S. State Department Refugee Programs, the Philippine Department of Education, and the Japanese Embassy in Manila. Dr. Hoffman has lived in Israel since 1997 with his wife and two children. Semi- employed as a freelance writer, his articles appear more or less regularly in the Jerusalem Post and ESRA Magazine, and sporadically elsewhere. He is amazed and deeply grateful to have recently won a “First Place” award for “Excellence in Feature Writing” from the American Jewish Press Association for his article, “19 Hours and 20 Minutes in Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station,” published in the U.S. by Moment Magazine. He is the author of two books: Punan, an anthropological study of a jungle tribe in Borneo, and Lovetaps, a collection of short stories. Dr. Hoffman also teaches advanced courses in reading comprehension of academic writing for students in the social sciences at The Open University of Israel.

Email Carl at [email protected]