Daniel Gordis

Dr. Daniel Gordis is Senior Vice President and Senior Fellow at the Shalem Center. Professor Alan Dershowitz has called him "one of Israel's most thoughtful observers." His writing has appeared in magazines and newspapers including The New York Times, The New Republic, The New York Times Magazine, Moment, Tikkun, Azure, and Commentary Magazine. His latest book, Saving Israel: How the Jewish People Can Win a War That May Never End was published by Wiley in March 2009, and was subsequently awarded the 2009 National Jewish Book Award. His next book, co-authored with Dr. David Ellenson of the Hebrew Union College, is e

Facebook Daniel at https://www.facebook.com/DanielGordis



Follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielGordis



View Daniel's website at http://danielgordis.org