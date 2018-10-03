Eitan Arom

Eitan Arom is a reporter and writer dabbling in news, views, and Jews. His features and news articles for the Post have run the gamut from business and entrepreneurship to religion, touching on topics from haredi women starting their own businesses to Airbnb's unprecedented explosion in Israel. America is his physical home - Israel his spiritual and cultural one. Conscientious journalism and good storytelling are his passion. You can reach him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter: twitter.com/Eitan_Arom.

