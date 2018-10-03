03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Eliyahu Kamisher

Eliyahu Kamisher covers police, crime, and general features for The Jerusalem Post. When he is not covering corruption investigations or protests, Kamisher writes on a variety of issues including: Palestinian farm-to-table dining, asylum seekers and minority issues.

Prior to joining the Post, Kamisher was a Research Assistant at the Moshe Dayan Center. He has previously written for a number of publications including Vice, The Forward, and The Times of Israel.

@Eli_DovBear

 