Emanuele Giaufret

Emanuele Giaufret has arrived as Head of Delegation of European Union to the State of Israel following an extensive career in EU foreign policy. Most recently, he was Head of Division for Democracy and Electoral Observation at the European External Action Service (EEAS); Advisor to the Managing Director for North Africa and the Middle East; and prior to that he served in the EU Delegation to the UN in New York, as well as in the EU Delegation in Tel Aviv. He has a PhD in History of International Relations from the University of Florence and a Master's degree in European Affairs received from the College of Europe in Belgium. He is married and has three children, born in Tel Aviv, New York and Brussels. His mother tongue is Italian and he is also fluent in French, English and Spanish.

