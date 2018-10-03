Eugene Kontorovich

Prof. Eugene Kontorovich teaches at Northwestern University School of Law, and is a senior researcher at the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem. He specializes in constitutional and international law. He is a leading expert on the legal issues in the Arab-Israeli conflict, and has advised top officials and government departments in both the US and Israel. He is widely cited and published in popular media, such as New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, AP, Reuters, Commentary, Haaretz, and more. His scholarship has been cited in pathbreaking international law cases around the world. He attended college, law school, and taught at the University of Chicago, and clerked for Judge Richard Posner. Among his professional honors are a membership at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton, NJ, and the Bator Award from the Federalist Society.

