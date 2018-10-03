Evelyn Gordon

Evelyn Gordon immigrated to Israel in 1987, immediately after obtaining her degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University, and has worked as a journalist and commentator here since 1990. She was a reporter for the Jerusalem Post from 1990-97, covering various economic beats as well as the Supreme Court and the Knesset, and wrote a regular column for the Post from 1998-2009. She has published articles in the Israeli quarterly Azure and the American monthly Commentary, and currently blogs regularly at Commentary’s Contentions website.

