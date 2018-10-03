Faye Levy and Yakir Levy

Faye Levy and Yakir Levy are culinary columnists of The Jerusalem Post, a position Faye has held since 1990.



The Levys have lived on three continents, and Faye has written 23 cookbooks in English, French, and Hebrew, including five on Jewish cooking. Faye Levy’s International Vegetable Cookbook won a James Beard Award, and Classic Cooking Techniques, Chocolate Sensations, and Fresh from France–Vegetable Creations won awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Faye’s latest cookbooks are Feast from the Mideast, Healthy Cooking for the Jewish Home, 1,000 Jewish Recipes, and Jewish Cooking for Dummies.



The Levys have contributed many articles to the Los Angeles Times Food Section, and Faye has written numerous features for Bon Appétit, Gourmet, Chocolatier, Vegetarian Times, and other magazines and major newspapers. Faye’s dishes have graced the covers of Gourmet and Bon Appétit magazines.



Faye started her culinary career in Israel as the assistant of celebrated cookbook author Ruth Sirkis. Next Faye enrolled in a six-week course at Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne in Paris. The Levys ended up living in Paris for almost six years, during which Faye obtained professional chefs’ training and worked as La Varenne’s cookery editor.



Together the Levys enjoy expanding and sharing their culinary and cultural knowledge at every opportunity, whether around town or across the globe.



Facebook: faye.levy.9

Twitter: @foodfaye

Email Faye at [email protected]