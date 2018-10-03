Irving spitz

Irving Spitz was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He holds MD, PhD and DSc degrees from the Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of London. He made Aliyah in 1970 and has served in the IDF. Irving and his wife Diane live in Jerusalem, have two married daughters and five grandchildren. He trained in Endocrinology at Hadassah University Hospital and then directed the Institute of Hormone Research at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He spent time at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda and at the Population Council, Rockefeller University, New York. He is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York and Emeritus Professor of Endocrinology at Ben Gurion University of the Negev. A member of several scientific societies, he has authored some 250 scientific publications, lectured extensively throughout the world and consults for international pharmaceutical companies. In 2013, he was recognized with the Sidney H Ingbar Distinguished Service Award by the Endocrine Society for his contributions to the field. His eclectic range of interests include music, art, history, travel, photography, archeology and cartography of the Holyland. He is the Music Editor of Education Update, a New York based publication. Since 1985, he has written articles on music, art, history and travel for The Jerusalem Post. View Irving’s website at www.irvingspitz.com