Joanna Landau

Joanna Landau is the founder of Vibe Israel, which aims to change the way Israel is perceived in global public opinion. Vibe Israel's flagship project offers weeklong trips to Israel to online opinion leaders, generating third party endorsement of Israel's competitive advantages to millions of people worldwide. She is a governor of Tel Aviv University, a member of the International Education Committee of Taglit-Birthright, and a board member of the Brand Israel Group in New York. In 2013 she was voted by Forbes Israel as one of ten powerful women in Israel to look out for, and in 2015 she was shortlisted for the Rappaport Prize for a Change Making Woman. She lives in Tel-Aviv with her husband and three children.

