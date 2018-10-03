Joel Braunold

Joel Braunold serves as the Executive Director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace, a coalition of over 95 different organizations working in every sector of society building relationships between Jews and Arabs, Israelis and Palestinians. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and holds a BA(Hons) in philosophy from Bristol University. He is the recipient of the Avi Schaefer Peace Innovation Prize, is a senior fellow for the Alliance for Youth Movements and holds Honorary Life Membership to the National Union of Students (UK) and the Union of Jewish Students (UK). He writes here in a personal capacity.

