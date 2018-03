Jonathan Adelman

Professor Jonathan Adelman is a full professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Stud-ies at the University of Denver. Having received four degrees from Columbia University, he has written or edited twelve books. In the last two and a half years he has written numerous op-eds on the Middle East, China and Russia, most of which have appeared on the websites of CNN, the Huffington Post, Forbes, Yedioth Ahronot and Fox News.