Jonathan Spyer

Jonathan Spyer is a Middle East analyst focusing on Syria, Lebanon and Israeli strategic affairs. He is a senior research fellow at the Global Research in International Affairs (GLORIA) Center, Herzliya, a fellow at the Middle East Forum and is the author of The Transforming Fire: the Rise of the Israel-Islamist Conflict (Continuum, 2011). Spyer is a columnist at the Jerusalem Post newspaper and has written for a wide variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, the Guardian, the Times, The National Post, the Weekly Standard, Haaretz and many others. He is a frequent guest analyst on electronic media and has appeared on CNN, Fox News, BBC World, al-Jazeera, Sky News and other outlets.

