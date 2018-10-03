03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Kayla Steinberg

Kayla Steinberg is a summer intern at the Jerusalem Post. She is a student at Washington University in St. Louis working towards a B.A. in journalism and PNP (philosophy neuroscience psychology). Kayla has experience as the editor-in-chief of Washington University's Odyssey community and also writes for the Student Life newspaper.

 