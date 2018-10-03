Kenneth Bandler

Kenneth Bandler is Director of Media Relations for the American Jewish Committee (AJC). He is a columnist at The Jerusalem Post and regular contributor to FOXNews.com. Before joining AJC’s senior staff in 1998, he was the Managing Editor of the global news service JTA. He previously spent ten years at the National Jewish Community Relations Advisory Council (now the Jewish Council for Public Affairs) as Director of Public Information. During his tenure at NJCRAC, Bandler spent a year at Tel Aviv University's Dayan Center researching and writing about Jewish-Arab relations in Israel.

