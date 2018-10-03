Lauren Izso

Lauren Izso anchors the 'Jerusalem Post TV News' and the 'Jerusalem Post News Weekend Edition' at The Jerusalem Post. She attended Ryerson University Journalism school and The University of British Columbia.



Although she grew up heavily involved in local theater arts and always dreamed of becoming an stage actress, Lauren decided to channel her talent into a different kind of storytelling; stories of real people and real life. Journalism seemed quite fitting.



She is a Canadian at heart, but Lauren has quickly become accustomed to the Israeli culture and way of life, and now calls Tel Aviv home.



Follow @laurenizso



Follow @laurenizso

